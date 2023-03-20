Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

