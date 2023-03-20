Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

DVAX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 239,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,851. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.