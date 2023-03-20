E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, January 9th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.58 ($11.37) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.19. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.61).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

