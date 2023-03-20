E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading 5.9% Higher

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.27. 99,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 251,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $776.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.88.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 74,010 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 57,571 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

