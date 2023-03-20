Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.76.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
