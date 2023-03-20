Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 168,160 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.