Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 168,160 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

