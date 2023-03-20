Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $154.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

