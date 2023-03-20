Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.58. 853,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,219. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers custom-built vehicles.

