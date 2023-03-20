Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $46.11 million and $94,312.41 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010589 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,892,355 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.