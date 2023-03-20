Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 160,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,426. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

