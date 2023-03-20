ELIS Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $25.37 million and $91.40 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00198121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,871.59 or 0.99981349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12611191 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $239.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.