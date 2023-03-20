eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.92. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.
