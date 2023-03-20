eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.92. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eMagin Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.