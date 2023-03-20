Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Emeren Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.17.

SOL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 146,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 92,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $378,489.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,015,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,601,662.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Emeren Group by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 202,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emeren Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

