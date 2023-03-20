Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) Insider Alice Avis Acquires 53,600 Shares

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) insider Alice Avis acquired 53,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,096 ($56,180.38).

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

LON:ESP opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.08) on Monday. Empiric Student Property plc has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 103.80 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £533.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.12.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Read More

