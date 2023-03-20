Energi Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and $189,350.01 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00059773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,693,422 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

