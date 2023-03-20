Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $183.64

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $183.64, but opened at $189.59. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $196.12, with a volume of 1,437,591 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.08.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

