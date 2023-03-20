Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $183.64

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $183.64, but opened at $189.59. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $196.12, with a volume of 1,437,591 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.08.
Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.