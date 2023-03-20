Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENT. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.16) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,971.67 ($24.03).

Entain Price Performance

Entain stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,216 ($14.82). 361,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,981. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.62. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,719.45 ($20.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20,333.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

