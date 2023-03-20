Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.16) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,971.67 ($24.03).

Entain Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:ENT traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,214.50 ($14.80). 366,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,131. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,719.45 ($20.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.62. The firm has a market cap of £7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20,333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Entain Announces Dividend

Entain Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Entain’s payout ratio is 28,333.33%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

