Equillium (EQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.
NASDAQ EQ opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
