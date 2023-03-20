Equillium (EQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.

Equillium Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EQ opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Get Equillium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

About Equillium

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.