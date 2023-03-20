Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.35

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equitable by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Equitable by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

