ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.68 million and $335.21 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019198 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00196737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,129.86 or 0.99976444 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01053554 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $972.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

