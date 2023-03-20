Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.44 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Ergo has a total market cap of $100.44 million and $312,751.25 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00005356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,898.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00283780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00551701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00071136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00472087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,222,257 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.