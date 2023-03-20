Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.38.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 251,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.