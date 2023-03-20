Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $205.20

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $205.20 and last traded at $205.20, with a volume of 219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

