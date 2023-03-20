Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,758.52 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $215.20 billion and $11.17 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,758.52 or 0.06279541 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00060533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00041748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

