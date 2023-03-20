Ethernity Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,427.64 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $74.61 million and $60,427.64 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00006559 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

