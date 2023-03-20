Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON ECEL opened at GBX 141 ($1.72) on Thursday. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.32 ($2.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £158.05 million, a P/E ratio of 705.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.50. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.
