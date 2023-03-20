Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

ESEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Univest Sec decreased their target price on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Price Performance

ESEA opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.