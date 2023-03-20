Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $237.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

