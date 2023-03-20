Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $53.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.