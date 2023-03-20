Evensky & Katz LLC Takes $26.08 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 563,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

