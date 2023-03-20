Evensky & Katz LLC Takes $26.08 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 563,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.