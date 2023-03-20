EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $29,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at $974,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other EverCommerce news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $29,113.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at $974,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,913.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 939,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,510.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,695 shares of company stock worth $440,763. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EverCommerce by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

