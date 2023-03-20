Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ESGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ES. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ESGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

