Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ES. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

ES stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

