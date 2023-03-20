Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Evotec Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

