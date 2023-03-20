ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.33.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Down 0.4 %

EXLS stock opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ExlService has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $191.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,964 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.