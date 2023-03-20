Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

