F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.58 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

