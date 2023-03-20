Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $727.43.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $654.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $711.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after buying an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,023,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.