Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

FPI opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $524.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmland Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,060. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 47.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $273,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading

