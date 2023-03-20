Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FATE. HC Wainwright lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.56. 3,031,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,541. The stock has a market cap of $545.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.