Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Ferroglobe Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 236,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
