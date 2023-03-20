Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 236,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

