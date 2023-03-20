Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FITBI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

