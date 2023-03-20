Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.49 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $6.11 or 0.00021572 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $426.66 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 407,052,352 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

