Financial Comparison: Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) vs. XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aristocrat Group and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

XWELL has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given XWELL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aristocrat Group and XWELL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XWELL $73.73 million 0.49 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.24

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aristocrat Group and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Summary

XWELL beats Aristocrat Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

