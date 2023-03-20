Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.99

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 175960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Fire & Flower from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$45.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

