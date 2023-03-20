Firestone Capital Management Has $2.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.69. 16,662,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,517,084. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

