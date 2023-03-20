First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

First Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

FBNC opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.09. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

