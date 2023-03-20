First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 296.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $55.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

