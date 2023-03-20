First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after purchasing an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after purchasing an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

