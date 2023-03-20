First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $326.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

