First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 23.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $657,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $394.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

